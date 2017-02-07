Camp Rainbow Gold: Share your Heart Ball 2017

Camp Rainbow Gold is for children who are dealing with cancer and each year the children who attend get to know they are not alone in their struggle and get a chance to be a kid at camp. Funds will be raised on Saturday February 18th in Sun Valley at a special dinner and auction. Tickets are still available and you can click here to get your tickets or make a donation if you can't attend. In addition a raffle will be held for a 2 year lease of BMW all electric car. Raffle tickets are available at the event.

Copyright 2016 KTVB