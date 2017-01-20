Bonner County deputy released from hospital after shooting

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A northern Idaho deputy who was shot three times while trying to arrest a man earlier this week has been released from the hospital.
Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn was released from Kootenai Health Thursday afternoon.
Penn and a second deputy, Michael Gagnow, were injured in a shootout as they tried to arrest Adam Deacon Foster on two misdemeanor warrants of battery. Foster was also wounded in the shootout and is listed in fair condition.
Gagnow, who was also shot three times, is in serious condition at Kootenai Health. He's expected to recover.
The shooting is being investigated by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
Associated Press
