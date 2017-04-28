Boise Rescue Mission: May Match 2017

The need never ends for the Boise Rescue Mission but we tend to forget when it is not the holiday season. In fact the need increases this time of the year. The "May Match" will help meet those needs as corporate sponsors will match donations dollar for dollar up to $60,000. You can make a donation at any of the Rescue Mission locations or you can click here and make that donation on line.
