Bill would make Sasquatch "official cryptid" of Washington

ASSOCIATED PRESS , KREM 5:17 PM. PST February 14, 2017

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new bill seeks to designate Sasquatch as the "official cryptid" of Washington state.

A cryptid is defined by Oxford dictionary as an "animal whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated."

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ann Rivers of La Center, was introduced this week.

The measure says that Sasquatch — also known as Bigfoot or Forest Yeti — has "made immeasurable contributions to Washington state's cultural heritage and ecosystem."

