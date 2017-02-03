Best of Broadway Costumes exhibit now on display at the MAC

Costumes are on display at the Best of Broadway Exhibit at the MAC. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Best of Broadway Costumes exhibit is now on display at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

The exhibit is a celebration of WestCoast Entertainment’s 30th anniversary season.

Costumes from some of the most beloved musicals like Cats, the Phantom of the Opera and the Lion King are on display. The costumes have all been utilized in either recent or current shows.

The exhibit is now open and runs through February 19.

