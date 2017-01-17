Bellevue homeless shelter opponents voice concerns to city hall

A homeless man lays on the sidewalk in Bellevue. (Photo: KING)

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Opponents of a proposed men's homeless shelter in Bellevue's Eastgate neighborhood were bused to city hall Tuesday night to voice their concerns to the council.

"The city council needs to learn, it's not just a few voices speaking up," said Linda Nohavec, who lives in the Eastgate neighborhood.

"The city is already saying, this Eastgate site is the site," added Michelle Wanamaker, "We're saying, no, you should have had citizens involved with this."

Bellevue CIty Council members will decide early this year whether to approve the site for the Eastside Men's Shelter. The project would likely cost $23 million, mostly grant money, and be operated by Congregations for the Homeless. That organization has served the homeless on the Eastside since 1993.

CIty staff believe a location next to the Eastgate Park-and-Ride is suitable because of its proximity to public transit and a county health facility.

