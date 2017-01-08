Being prepared for a power outage

Snow on power lines. (Photo: KTVB)

Thousands were left without power Friday morning in eastern Oregon and western Idaho.

Idaho Power says around 2 a.m. Friday, extreme weather knocked out power to parts of Canyon and Malhuer County, leaving more than 5,000 customers without power. Power there has since been restored.

A second outage was then reported in the Emmett area due to a downed power line. Power there has since been restored as well, but some residents spent hours without electricity at time when temperatures were very frigid.

KTVB spoke to Idaho Power Friday to find out what you should have in your home just in case your power goes out for any extended period of time.

Idaho Power says these severe cold temperatures can be very hard on their power lines because they say it causes their lines to stretch because they're cold, and in turn they can break.

So, Idaho Power says it's important to be prepared this time of year.

Some of the things they suggest you have in your home is food that doesn't have to be cooked, like jerky or dried fruit.

They also recommend having extra blankets, as well as things that could provide some light like matches, candles, and flashlights, but make sure you have extra batteries.

You should also have bottled water because once the heat is out, there is potential in these cold temperatures for your pipes to freeze.

“Keeping those things together will help you withstand a lengthier outage and also keep you safe in case it did extend longer that we expected,” said Idaho Power spokeswoman Julie Stutts.

Stutts says their crews work around the clock to get your power back on in the event of a power outage.

And because of these extreme cold temperatures their workers have been put on shifts. One group will go and work on the outage, while the other is in the truck staying warm, and then they'll switch.

This allows them to keep their workers safe, but also get everything repaired in a timely fashion.

One thing that many people do when their power goes out is check their neighbor’s home to see if their power is on. And if it is, then they think it must be something with their home.

However, Stutts said that's not always the case, as your neighbor may be on a different system than you. If your power is out for an extended period of time, she says to give them a call.

