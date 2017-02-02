NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Fla. woman's 'baby in pants' photos go viral

KING 1:08 PM. PST February 02, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - Where there’s a will, there’s a way…and a photo demonstrating that is going viral.

Tampa Bay-area resident Claudia Sorhaindo posted the photos to her Facebook page.  They show Claudia’s niece, J'Ann, with a baby in her pants!

According to the post, J'Ann was watching Baby Ava and wanted a sandwich.  But she didn’t want to let Ava out of her sight.  

So this is what she came up with!  

As of Thursday at 10:30am, the post had been shared 284,000 times.   

As Claudia put in her post, it’s creativity at its finest!
 

WTSP


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories