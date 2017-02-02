TAMPA, Fla. - Where there’s a will, there’s a way…and a photo demonstrating that is going viral.
Tampa Bay-area resident Claudia Sorhaindo posted the photos to her Facebook page. They show Claudia’s niece, J'Ann, with a baby in her pants!
According to the post, J'Ann was watching Baby Ava and wanted a sandwich. But she didn’t want to let Ava out of her sight.
So this is what she came up with!
As of Thursday at 10:30am, the post had been shared 284,000 times.
As Claudia put in her post, it’s creativity at its finest!
WTSP
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs