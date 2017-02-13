Arizona Game & Fish releases awesome deer video

Arizona Game & Fish workers release a deer into the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. (Photo: Arizona Game & Fish)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Game & Fish has had some cool encounters with deer recently, and officials shared the videos this week.

One video shows workers from Game & Fish releasing a mule deer into the wild after a study.

The slow-motion video shows two workers preparing to release the deer, which is blindfolded and has its feet tied together, into the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.

The deer had been captured for a study "to identify important wildlife movement corridors and seasonal habitat preferences of the mule deer population," according to Game & Fish's YouTube post.

Once the blindfold is off and the deer is unbound, it does a double-jump over one worker and runs off, not knowing it will be gathering important data for Game & Fish.

The second video shows a bull elk near Show Low with a hammock stuck on its head.

The elk had apparently run through the hammock and appeared confused.

Officials were able to tranquilize the elk and remove the hammock so it could safely run off once it was awake again.

KPNX