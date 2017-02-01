Another round of snow to hit Portland, SW Washington

Snow coming down in downtown Portland (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After an already snowy winter, Portland could be in store for another round of snow later this week.

Forecasters predict 1 to 3 inches of snow to fall in the Portland area Thursday afternoon, followed by freezing rain Friday morning into the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas for Thursday evening through Friday night. A Wind Advisory was also in effect through Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected in Portland and 70 mph west of the Columbia River Gorge.

In Washington, areas south of Kelso will get the snow, says KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. The Puget Sound region can expect sunshine and very chilly mornings, with temperatures below freezing. On Friday, rain moves in and snow levels will hover around 1,000 feet, so we may see wet snow mixed with rain and maybe a trace of snow on some of the higher hills in the morning.

