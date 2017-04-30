Agents find more than 67 pounds of marijuana hidden in casket

More than 67 pounds of marijuana were found hidden in this casket, according to Border Patrol agents (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Willcox Border Patrol agents found more than 67 pounds of marijuana hidden in a casket as they investigated a hearse Saturday evening.

Agents noticed the white hearse traveling north of Tombstone.

After investigating the hearse, agents stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 82. After several "inconsistencies," agents said they requested a canine unit.

The canine unit detected an odor coming from the hearse, causing agents to search it.

Multiple bricks of marijuana worth more than $33,000 were found in a casket, mixed with several bags of manure in an attempt to mask the smell, according to Border Patrol agents.

The hearse and drugs were seized, and the driver, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested for narcotics smuggling, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

KPNX