A brewery in Scotland is giving new ���dog parents' paid leave

A brewery in Scotland is giving new puppy parents a week of paid time off, hopefully giving them time to improve their dog costume game before returning to work. (Photo: Scott Barbour, 2015 Getty Images)

In Colorado, dogs and breweries pretty much go hand in paw (though the city of Denver’s health department might have something to say about that …).

Well folks, Scotland is one-upping us.

A brewery there – the aptly named BrewDog – is giving new puppy parents a paid week of “paw-rental leave.” And if you’ve ever gotten a rambunctious puppy for yourself, you might see why this isn’t totally out there.

“Yes, having dogs in our offices makes everyone else more chilled and relaxed – but we know only too well that having a new arrival – whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog – can be stressful for human and hound both,” BrewDog wrote on its website.

And if you want to work for this kind of company – and are cool with moving to Ohio – this perk extends to the BrewDog office in the U.S.

You can read more about the Paw-Ternity leave program here: http://bit.ly/2kpyter

KUSA