80-year-old woman dies in northern Idaho house fire

PECK, Idaho -- An 80-year-old woman died in a house fire in northern Idaho after the homeowner used an accelerant to start a fire in a wood-burning stove.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that Carla Hillman died Sunday in the blaze that completely destroyed the single-wide mobile home she shared with her husband, 81-year-old Glen Hillman, in Peck.

According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, Glen Hillman attempted to start a fire in their wood stove using an accelerant such as kerosene or gasoline. When the stove ignited, it blew the door off the wood stove and started a fire in the residence.

Glen Hillman suffered burns to his face and arms. A witness helped him escape the home but efforts to save Carla Hillman were unsuccessful.

Associated Press