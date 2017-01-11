NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

8 AM: President-elect Trump holds news conference

KREM Breaking News

Staff , KREM 7:44 AM. PST January 11, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

Trump is speaking from New York, weeks after his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump was originally scheduled to hold a press conference Dec. 15, but canceled after the media began to question how he planned to turn over his business to his children and the blind trust presidents normally create.

RELATED: What you need to know about  Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference

This will be the first press conference Trump has held since July 27, though he has answered questions from reporters in informal settings.

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories