5 men file sex abuse lawsuit against Boy Scouts, LDS church

Five men who say they were sexually abused as kids while in the Boy Scouts of America are suing the organization and the Mormon Church because they say both groups fraudulently presented the Boy Scouts as a safe, wholesome activity for boys.

The men filed the lawsuit in Boise's U.S. District Court on Monday. They contend that the Boy Scouts of America and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints knew that there were child molesters in the Boy Scouts, but covered up the danger instead of letting parents and kids know about the risk.

Neither the Boy Scouts of America nor the LDS Church immediately responded to requests for comment.

