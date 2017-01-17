30 pronghorn die trying to cross frozen S. Idaho reservoir

Idaho Fish and Game says the pronghorn antelope died trying to cross the Snake River at Lake Walcott on Sunday. (Photo: IDFG)

ACEQUIA, Idaho -- Ten pronghorn antelope died attempting to cross a frozen south-central Idaho reservoir and 20 more had to be euthanized due to injuries.

Idaho Fish and Game officials in a news release Tuesday say workers saved six pronghorn on Monday after a herd of 500 attempted to cross the Snake River at Lake Walcott on Sunday.

Officials say ice anglers reported that about 200 made it across but then part of the herd spooked and ran onto a slick area where they were slipping and falling. The rest of the herd retreated to shore.

Fish and Game staff found 47 pronghorn stranded late Sunday, and returned Monday morning with an airboat.

Thirty-six pronghorn remained, but 10 had been killed by predators and 20 had to be euthanized due to dislocated hips and other injuries from slipping on ice. The meat was salvaged and is being donated to people in need.

"At least they're going to be used. That's the only silver lining," Regional Supervisor Toby Boudreau said.

The Lake Walcott area is a traditional migration route for wintering pronghorns, but this was an unusual event.

"I have never seen anything like it in my 26-year career," regional wildlife manager Daryl Meints said.

Associated Press