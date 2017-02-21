Seattle rent is high, but not highest in state

9. Seattle - Monthly rent for single person: $1288.76 (Photo: Joecho-16)

Seattle has been making a lot of headlines recently as one of the most expensive places to rent in the world, but new numbers show Seattle is a relative bargain when compared to some other cities in Washington.

The latest rent report from Apartment List ranks Seattle as the fifth most expensive city in the state, with an average monthly rent of $1,650 for a one bedroom apartment.

Mercer Island is the most expensive city for rent, with a one bedroom averaging $1,890 per month. It is followed by Bellevue, Redmond and Kirkland.

The latest numbers show the rising rents aren’t only in the Seattle-Bellevue area, Apartment List says Tacoma has the fastest growing rent in the nation. Rents in Tacoma grew 7.7-percent year-over-year. Seattle wasn’t far behind, with rents rising 5.3-percent year-over-year.

Despite it’s rising rents, living in Tacoma is still significantly less expensive than Seattle. The average one bedroom rent in Tacoma is $1,000 per month ($650 dollars less than Seattle).

The biggest rent savings in our state are east of the Cascades, where you can rent a one bedroom apartment for $630 per month in Spokane, or $600 per month in Walla Walla.

View the slideshow to see where your city ranks when it comes to rent for a one bedroom apartment.

Loading... Mercer Island Per month: $1,890 Change Y/Y: +2.3% SEASTOCK, SEASTOCK

Bellevue Per month: $1,860 Change Y/Y: +3.1% wellesenterprises, © Katherine Welles

Redmond Per month: $1,690 Change Y/Y: +1.8% Gramper, Gramper

Kirkland Per month: $1,660 Change Y/Y: +7.3% irina88w, irina88w

Seattle Per month: $1,650 Change Y/Y: +5.3% moodboard, This content is subject to copyright.

Issaquah Per month: $1,620 melizarov, Michael Elizarov

Bothell Per month: $1,480 Change Y/Y: -5.9% SEASTOCK, SEASTOCK

Lynnwood Per month: $1,330 Change Y/Y: +7.5% KING

Renton Per month: $1,280 Change Y/Y: +6.0% gmc3101, gmc3101

Kent Per month: $1,150 Change Y/Y: -0.5% gmc3101, gmc3101

Burien Per month: $1,140 Change Y/Y: +22.8% gmc3101, gmc3101

Everett Per month: $1,090 Change Y/Y: +2.6% SEASTOCK, This content is subject to copyright.

Federal Way Per month: $1,040 Change Y/Y: +3.9% gmc3101, gmc3101

Tacoma Per month: $1,000 Change Y/Y: +7.7% Jupiterimages, © Getty Images

Puyallup Per month: $970 Change Y/Y: +6.0% Ingram Publishing, This content is subject to copyright.

Vancouver Per month: $960 Change Y/Y: +4.9% Long_Strange_Trip_01, David Rigg

Bremerton Per month: $950 Change Y/Y: +3.0% David_Johnson, David_Johnson

Olympia Per month: $910 Change Y/Y: +4.0% SEASTOCK

Oak Harbor Per month: $850 Change Y/Y: +19.5% Maxvis

Bellingham Per month: $830 Change Y/Y: +3.4% NickJKelly, NickJKelly

Spokane Per month: $630 Change Y/Y: +4.8% bobloblaw, bobloblaw

Walla Walla Per month: $600 don51, Don Fleming









































