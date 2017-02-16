Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world

Downtown Seattle from Kerry Park (Photo: Joecho-16, Joecho-16)

A new study is really putting the cost of renting in Seattle in perspective.

It's no secret that the cost of living in Seattle is high, but how about the 9th highest rent in the world?

A new study from online realtor Nested looked at the Rental Affordability Index for cities in the United States and around the world.

Seattle ranked as the fifth most expensive city for rent in the U.S. with the monthly rent for a single person coming in at $1,288.76. San Francisco and New York topped the list.

Perhaps more interesting is the list of rents around the world. Nested didn't include Seattle in its rankings, but if you add it (and Boston) in, Seattle would rank as the 9th most expensive rental market worldwide. Again, San Francisco and New York topped the worldwide list.

Check out the slideshow to see the most expensive rental cities in the world. (We went ahead and converted the prices into dollars for you.)

Loading... 1. San Francisco - Monthly rent for single person: $2077.96 RudyBalasko

2. New York - Monthly rent for single person: $1994.00 TraceRouda

3. Boston - Monthly rent for single person: $ 1,721.14 SeanPavonePhoto

4. Hong Kong - Monthly rent for single person: $1610.14 anek_s

5. Dubai, UAE - Monthly rent for single person: $1481.39 Britus

6. Singapore - Monthly rent for single person: $1401.22 Orpheus

7. Washington, D.C. - Monthly rent for single person: $1397.90 Dan Thornberg

8. Geneva, Switzerland - Monthly rent for single person: $1295.30 Elena Duvernay

9. Seattle - Monthly rent for single person: $1288.76 Joecho-16

10. Sydney - Monthly rent for single person: $1229.23 africanpix

11. Zurich, Switzerland - Monthly rent for single person: $1223.88 RudyBalasko

12. Los Angeles - Monthly rent for single person: $1200.60 Melpomenem

13. London - Monthly rent for single person: $1200.56 TomasSereda

14. Miami - Monthly rent for single person: $1192.20 SeanPavonePhoto

15. Chicago - Monthly rent for single person: $1,045.28 zrfphoto

16. Copenhagen, Denmark - Monthly rent for single person: $991.15 scanrail

17. Tokyo - Monthly rent for single person: $981.44 Wasin Pummarin

18. Vancouver, BC - Monthly rent for single person: $971.72 canadagoosephotography@gmail.com

19. Amsterdam, Netherlands - Monthly rent for single person: $949.37 ake1150sb

20. Paris - Monthly rent for single person: $919.73 Iakov Kalinin

21. Melbourne, Australia - Monthly rent for single person: $883.29 GordonBellPhotography

22. Oslo, Norway - Monthly rent for single person: $844.91 Morten Normann Almeland

23. Reykjavik, Iceland - Monthly rent for single person: $842.48 Boyloso

24. Stockholm, Sweden - Monthly rent for single person: $842.48 cittadinodelmondo

25. Dublin - Monthly rent for single person: $816.73 Leonid ANDRONOV

26. Seoul, South Korea - Monthly rent for single person: $794.87 orpheus26

















































