Parking app company owes Spokane $80K

SPOKANE, Wash. – The QuickPay App no longer works for City of Spokane parking meters.
QuickPay owes the City of Spokane $80,000, which forced the City to break ties with the app company.
The Quick Pay App is no more in Spokane. The company owes the City of Spokane $80,000, so they got rid of it. pic.twitter.com/DMDS7pQMY6— Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 21, 2017
The City of Spokane is currently looking for a new vendor to replace the parking app. Officials said they expect to have a temporary replacement in the two to three weeks.
Meantime, people parking downtown will need to carry coins or a credit card to pay the meter and avoid a parking ticket.
