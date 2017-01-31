Mountain Home man to be featured on 'Blue Collar Millionaires'

Chuck Ceccarelli will be featured on the TV show "Blue Collar Millionaires." (Photo: KTVB)

Chuck Ceccarelli is a former tow truck driver from Bruneau, Idaho.

He now owns four different business in Mountain Home, generating $17 million per year.

Ceccarelli is debuting on the CNBC show “Blue Collar Millionaires,” which features hard-working Americans who were not wealthy by birth.

“I enjoy watching people that came from tough backgrounds and it didn’t let it stop them, so I have always been inspired by the show,” said Ceccarelli.

And now, he is one.

Ceccarelli got his start after buying a run-down tow truck, which he was constantly repairing.

“Everything on the market had been around for 20 years, for years the towing industry was just kind of treated as junk yard dogs and we see it as a very proud profession and we wanted to have trucks as nice as a fire truck,” said Ceccarelli.

Ceccarlli invented the Side Puller, an invention that would be later bought and licensed.

He took that money and began inventing products that he says make a tow truck driver's life easier.

“When you go out to an accident on the freeway we're every bit as important as fire and law enforcement,” he said.

And his inventions have multiplied.

“In the past 10 years we have invented and brought to market over 400 new inventions,” said Ceccarelli.

His one business ballooned into four and he doesn’t operate them in a traditional way, such as no white walls inside, and no job titles.

Ceccarelli says his success hasn’t changed him and hopes his story gives the Mountain Home community a sense of pride.

“It is my hope that we put a lot of pride out there for the tow truck industry because these guys are laying their lives down every night by the side of the road," he said. "I hope that comes across, and I hope there is a lot of pride that small counties can be doing something great.”

KTVB