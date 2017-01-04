Macy's to close Nampa store, 67 others

Macys (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - The Nampa Gateway Macy's store is one of dozens locations that will shut down this year, the retail giant announced on Wednesday.

Of the 68 stores scheduled to close, nine had been previously announced and three have already shut down. The Nampa store was not previously announced.

The store, which opened in 2009 off of Interstate 84 and Garrity Boulevard, employs 57 workers. Macy's officials say they will offer some employees jobs at other locations.

"We continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted," Terry Lundgren, Macy's CEO said in a statement. In regard to the store closings he added, "we are closing locations that are unproductive or are no longer robust shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape... These are never easy decisions."

In addition the store closings, Macy's plans to cut 6,200 mostly management positions in a bid to streamline operations.

The store closures are expected to happen by the middle of 2017.

