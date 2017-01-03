Local business owner reacts to Washington wage increase

John Waite, owner of Auntie's Book Store and Merlyn's Comics and Games, says he sees both sides of Initiative 1433. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The new year brought new laws, including a wage increase that is now in effect across Washington State.

Initiative 1422, which sets the minimum wage at $11.00 an hour, went into effect on Monday. The increase means workers will make more and businesses will have to adjust.

John Waite, owner of Merlyn’s Comics and Games and Auntie’s Book Store, said he has been forced to look at both sides of the initiative.

“I’m like, pretty socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” said Waite. “You’re trying to get money to come in the door and you’re trying to pay your bills.”

Waite said the minimum wage increase was the best thing for his staff at both stores.

“We want to have people having money in their pocket that want to buy our comic books, our books and our games,” said Waite.

Waite knows that the new initiative will force large adjustments for all businesses, especially with the minimum wage increasing to $13.50 an hour over the next four years.

“If you’ve been, the last couple years, like really struggling, and all you’re doing is paying minimum wage, and your business is rough, I do understand that that’s a scary part of the process,” said Waite.

Wait said the best way to help let this initiative work for Spokane is to support local businesses.

“It’s not going to help a book store like mine, Auntie’s Book Store or Merlyn’s, unless those people come in and spend that disposable income at those stores, either at local restaurants or bars or in the local community,” said Waite.

Luckily for Waite, the wage increase did not force him to let anyone go.

KREM