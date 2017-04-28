Labor Dept.: Overcoming digital divide will take more than equipment

An Ammon system network administrator inspects the city’s fiber optic system. (Photo: Idaho Business Review file photo)

Economic developers usually address the digital divide, the gap between those who know how to use the internet to accomplish tasks and those who don’t, by focusing on physical barriers such as lack of equipment.

But a new report by the Idaho Department of Labor says it will take more than expanded fiber optics to increase the growing divide in digital literacy between rural and urban Idaho.

Economic developers also need programs that counter social barriers to digital literacy, said Esther Eke, regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor and author of the report.

“Flooding a rural community with fiber optics and tablets does not necessarily result in the meaningful use of technology,” she said in her report. “Acquiring digital literacy is a far more formidable task than providing physical access to information and communication technology.”

Several Idaho counties including Bonner, Gem and Valley have concluded that building better internet infrastructure is imperative for economic development. Small cities like Sandpoint rely on the internet to help train workers because there aren’t many nearby colleges, said Aaron Qualls, planning and economic development director for Sandpoint.

Read the full Idaho Business Review story.

KTVB