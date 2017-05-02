Ground broken for new hotel near Boise Airport

A ground breaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning near the Boise Airport for a new Comfort Inn and Suites. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

The hotel building boom in Boise isn't over yet.

Comfort Inn and Suites held a ground breaking ceremony for a new 108-room hotel on Elder Street Tuesday morning across from the Boise Airport.

The hotel will offer free 24-hour airport shuttle service, as well as bikes for guests to explore the Greenbelt.

And the hotel plans to employ 25 full-time and part-time employees.

“Years ago we had just a few hundred and a few thousand rooms in Boise, and now we have thousands and it's even growing still, so we're very excited to be one of those thousands," said Joanna Craddock, regional director of sales, Burton Hotel Group.

The hotel is set to open in the winter or spring of 2018.

