Everett Macy's set to close

Macy's announced the locations they plan to close. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images)

Macy's said Wednesday that it is moving forward with 68 store closures, which are part of the 100 closings it announced in August.

According to the list released of stores closing, Macy's is closing its locations in Everett and Kelso.

The 100 store closures are only the latest round of closures Macy's has done in recent years to cast off locations where profitability has waned.

The closures are part of a series of strategic changes aimed at setting up the retailer for more sustained growth in the future. The plan also includes bringing in more brand shops within the stores, improving online search and ordering, and hosting in-store events to drive traffic.

Here's a look at the recently closed and soon-to-close locations:



Already Completed 2016 Closings



.Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, California



.Ala Moana Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, Hawaii



.Valley Fair, West Valley City, Utah



Closings slated for early 2017



.Greenwood, Bowling Green, Kentucky



.Carolina Place, Pineville, North Carolina



.Douglaston, Douglaston, New York



.Downtown Portland, Portland, Oregon



.Lancaster Mall, Salem, Oregon



.Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin



Anticipated Year-End Closings



.Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, California



.Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, California



.Lakeland Square, Lakeland, Florida



.Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, Florida



.Sarasota Square, Sarasota, Florida



.University Square, Tampa, Florida



.CityPlace, West Palm Beach, Florida



.Georgia Square, Athens, Georgia



.Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, Idaho



.Alton Square, Alton, Illinois



.Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, Illinois



.Eastland, Bloomington, Illinois



.Jefferson, Louisville, Kentucky



.Esplanade, Kenner, Louisiana



.Bangor, Bangor, Maine



.Westgate, Brockton, Massachusetts



.Silver City Galleria, Taunton, Massachusetts



.Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, Michigan



.Eastland Center, Harper Woods, Michigan



.Lansing, Lansing, Michigan



.Westland, Westland, Michigan



.Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, Minnesota



.Northgate, Durham, North Carolina



.Columbia, Grand Forks, North Dakota



.Moorestown, Moorestown, New Jersey



.Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, New Jersey



.Preakness, Wayne, New Jersey



.Cottonwood, Albuquerque, New Mexico



.Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada



.Great Northern, Clay, New York



.Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, New York



.The Marketplace, Rochester, New York



.Eastland, Columbus, Ohio



.Sandusky, Sandusky, Ohio



.Fort Steuben, Steubenville, Ohio



.Promenade, Tulsa, Oklahoma



.Neshaminy, Bensalem, Pennsylvania



.Shenango Valley, Hermitage, Pennsylvania



.Beaver Valley, Monaca, Pennsylvania



.Lycoming, Muncy, Pennsylvania



.Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania



.Washington Crown Center, Washington, Pennsylvania



.Parkdale, Beaumont, Texas



.Southwest Center, Dallas, Texas



.Sunland Park, El Paso, Texas



.Greenspoint, Houston, Texas



.West Oaks Mall, Houston, Texas



.Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, Texas



.Collin Creek, Plano, Texas



.Broadway Square, Tyler, Texas



.Layton Hills, Layton, Utah



.Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, Utah



.Landmark, Alexandria, Virginia



.River Ridge, Lynchburg, Virginia



.Everett, Everett, Washington



.Three Rivers, Kelso, Washington



.Valley View, La Crosse, Wisconsin



Other 2017 Closings



.Simi Valley Town Center (men's/home/kids), Simi Valley, California



.Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men's), Dublin, Ohio

