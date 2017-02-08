Drop Ivanka's line? Nordstrom gets Twitter response from Trump

Pres. Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2016 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Saying his daughter has been treated "so unfairly," President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to call out Seattle-based Nordstrom. The company announced last week it would stop selling Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessory line, saying that was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The president's tweet said: "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom. She is a great person - always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" It was re-tweeted more than 4,000 times in less than 30 minutes.



Shares in Seattle-based Nordstrom traded around $42.70 before the tweet, then fell immediately afterward to $42.50. But it rebounded to $43.18 about 90 minutes later. Trump's tweets have in the past also affected shares in U.S. automakers, Boeing and Carrier.

The upscale department store said last week that it's no longer going to be carrying the Ivanka Trump label for the new season. Nordstrom alluded in a statement that it wasn't selling well.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands – more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business," the statement read.

Ivanka Trump has an extensive apparel line, including shoes and accessories.

Nordstrom said that the change is part of the normal comings and goings of the fashion business. Politics was never mentioned.

"Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season," it said.

Nordstrom said it would continue to sell Trump's merchandise until it has all sold out.

Nordstrom came under fire from the #GrabYourWallet campaign which seeks to boycott any companies who do business with Trump family.

But in reaction to Norstrom dropping Ivanka Trump's line, many Trump supporters have also vowed to boycott the company.

Nordstrom has dropped Ivanka Trumps clothing because of "threats"of boycott from left. Let's show some support for Ivanka #boycottNordstrom — Dawn Buesing (@dawnbuesing) February 3, 2017

Three days before the announcement, Nordstrom's three presidents reportedly issued an internal statement to all employees on the impact of the President Trump's immigration executive. The memo, obtained by The Stranger, pointed out that founder John W. Nordstrom was an immigrant and that the company has "thousands of employees that are first and second generation immigrants."

The Associated Press and USA TODAY contributed to this report.

