WAYS TO SAVE: Top 10 Super Bowl 2017 food + TV deals!

Just in time for Super Bowl LI which will be played on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas, the top savings are now online!
Whether you're rooting for the Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots, this Super Bowl 50 your wallet can be the winner with a selection of online savings.
Let's start with Super Bowl TV's before we get to the pizza, wings and food delivery deals:
The best time of the year to buy a TV is still always Black Friday but some Super Bowl TV deals are now at the same price or within 5% of Black Friday.
We've visited more than a dozen different retailers and the most aggressive sale with a price match guarantee and savings $300 - 700 is right here.:
Up To $700 Off Samsung and LG Big Screen Smart TV's
***Free Delivery or Buy Online & Pick-Up In Store
***Full unboxing and deal round-up right here.
Now on the food front, here are the TOP 10 Pizza and Wing deals online right now:
1. Papa John's: 40% Off All Online Orders until Feb 12 with coupon code: SAVE6
2. Pizza Hut: 2 Large two-topping pizzas and bread-sticks for $19.99 (Order "Big Party Deal")
3. Bob Evans - 30% Off your check through Feb. 5th with this coupon link
4. Little Caesars: Pick-up large classic pepperoni pizza for $5
5. Domino's: 2 medium two topping pizzas are $5.99 each if you order two or more.
6. KFC: 12 hot wings, popcorn nuggets, nine crispy tenders or six pieces of chicken for $10.
7. PF Chang's: 20% Off Take-out and catering. Use promo code: GAMEDAY and click here.
8. McDonald's: Get 40 piece Chicken McNuggets delivered on Super Bowl Sunday if you use the App by UberEats - this information reported by the Sun Sentinel.
9. Local Grocery Store Party Packs: Check your favorite grocery store for superb rib and wing combos.
10. Popeye's Chicken: Get 6 classic wings and buttermilk dressing with any purchase of $3.99 or more **Popeye's information reported by Fortune.
Do you have great food delivery deal to share? Feel free to post a comment right here.
