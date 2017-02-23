NWCN
Close

The only cord that can make your TV 4K

Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 23, 2017

Matt Granite , KREM 5:10 AM. PST February 23, 2017

Say hello to the only HDMI cable on the market that's technicolor certified and the only cable to improve picture quality, reduce noise and elevate your picture. 

CLICK HERE for a chance to win today's deal!

In my continued quest to save you as much time and money as humanly possible, I was certain today's HDMI cable would not live up to its fame or the various claims surrounding it. I always thought cables never made a difference but I quickly learned I was wrong. 

Watch an Audio Visual expert of 18+ years weigh in on today's deal!

The Marseille mCable up-converts 480p to 720p and elevates 1080p resolution to 4K quality or near 4K native resolution. This cable can connect your TV, gaming system, DVR and set top streaming devices. 

- Plug and play
- Carefully processes each pixel to reduce noise
- Works on HD and 4K TV's
- Cable has a high performing built-in processor
- The top performing HDMI cable we've ever tested
- Works with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Blu Ray and more
- Uses an included USB cable to power the HDMI's processor
- Lowest recorded price

50% Off 6 Foot or 10 Foot Marseille mCable + Free Delivery
Was: $99.99
Now: $49.99
***Watch our side by side video quality comparison


No stores pay this TV station to feature products. This TV station does not make a dime of commission from any purchase. The only purpose of this series is to save you money. Never miss another deal: CLICK HERE!

TEGNA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories