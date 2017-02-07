Tech Tues: LED bargains help beat stress

It's that time of the year for many of us! The almost tax time, upcoming college exams for students, short day weather woes and yet another political post from your 'friends' on Facebook!



This Tech Tuesday is dedicated to you! The great frugal folks looking to save money and some sanity. While we would typically feature a new gadget or contraption, today quite simply: the most realistic calming LED candles we've ever tested that just hit the market.



We tested almost 20 different competing products for today's round-up but our favorite model that just hit market has the most realistic flickering wick and is at its lowest recorded price. Check out our tests right here.



Features include:



- Emits a stress alleviating (and romantic) LED aura

- Flameless and 100% safe

- Great Valentine's Day present

- All candles include replaceable AAA batteries

- Sleep timer

- Great for backyards, bath-side, parties and corporate events

- Calming warm yellow light

- Lowest recorded price today



63% Off Large 6" LED Flameless Flickering Candles THREE PACK + Prime Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $14.99

***Non Prime Members, use this 30 day trial for free shipping.



If you want smaller candles, we loved this deal too:



67% Off TWELVE Elecrainbow Small Flickering Candles + Prime Shipping

Was: $29.99

Now: $9.99

No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

