Chicago Connection closes for the day because of snow

Treasure Valley businesses are being affected by this constant pounding of snow.

Chicago Connection, which gets a boost to their bottom line by delivering food on days like this, said today was simply too much.

Those looking to order some pizza for dinner tonight are not going to be able to from Chicago Connection.

This after owner Joy Kealey decided to close all eight of their locations here in the valley due to the winter-like conditions.

“We have never considered closing,” said Kealey.

But there's a first time for everything.

Even though today actually marks the second time since Christmas Eve, locally-based Chicago Connection has temporarily closed its doors.

“For the first time in 20 years of owning the business we have been closed two days in the same week,” said Kealey.

Kealey blames the closure on the snowy weather.

“We decided that we needed to put safety ahead of anything else, and it was difficult for our employees to get to work safely and equally difficult for us to make deliveries work for our business,” said Kealey.

Kealey says their team did get started this morning making dough for their eight different locations, but as the dough was piling up, so was the snow.

“Once we got an assessment of the road conditions, we just felt it was best to shut it down,” she said.

And as for tomorrow, well that's up to Mother Nature.

“Our commissary team said as they were leaving this morning that they would check in late tonight to see what we want to do, but our hope is that the snow will subside,” said Kealey.

