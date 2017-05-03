Downtown Portland food carts face uncertain future

PORTLAND, Ore. -- New construction is underway all over downtown Portland and now developers have their eyes on property where food carts have been parked for years.

Cart owners at Southwest 10th Avenue and Alder Street are especially worried.

As first reported by Willamette Week, Portland developer DLR Group applied for a permit to explore developing the lot into an 11-story hotel.



Colleen Schroht opened Savor Soup House food cart there eight years ago. She said she's glad to see the economy rebounding, but sad to see how it's impacting businesses like hers.

“A lot of cart pods have been closing and we were like, 'Maybe we'll be safe,' but nothing's safe,” said Schroht. “Everything changes.”

Schroht said she'd consider relocating her food cart, but doing so would cost her thousands of dollars.



KGW reached out to the land owner and developer for comment and are waiting to hear back.

KGW