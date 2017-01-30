Adidas joins list of companies opposed to Trump's travel ban

Adidas headquarters in Portland. (Photo: Adidas, KGW)

Adidas on Monday joined a growing list of companies with a significant Oregon presence opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The company is based in Germany but has its North American headquarters in Portland. Spokeswoman Lauren Lamkin released the following statement Monday morning:

Our company is built on the core belief that 'through sport, we have the power to change lives. Sport has shown in the past and will show over and over again in the future that it can bring people together from all over the world — regardless of their nationality, gender, age, religion or sexual orientation. We at Adidas are proud to bring this positive power of sport to life every day at work and we cherish the diverse, international workforce we have around the globe. Some companies have already voiced their concerns about this decision and we join them in their call for an open and diverse society and culture in the U.S. and around the globe. It goes without saying that our commitment to the U.S. market and our people in America remains unchanged despite this current political climate.

Adidas employs roughly 1,500 in Portland.

Nike CEO and Chairman Mark Parker yesterday denounced the travel ban in an email to employees, saying it is a "policy we don't support." Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel Corp., Oregon's largest private employer, also has condemned the ban, as has Portland State University President Wim Wiewel.

The Oregon Business Association is expected to release a statement today about the executive order.

