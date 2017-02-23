Black man awarded $750,000 for racist Daimler Trucks incidents

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A jury awarded $750,000 to a black man who said he felt intimidated by racial harassment at Daimler Trucks North America's manufacturing plant.

The Oregonian reports the jury found Wednesday that 59-year-old Victor Pierce had been subjected to a racially hostile work environment at the company's Western Star manufacturing plant in Portland.

Pierce worked there assembling heavy duty commercial trucks.

In one instance Pierce saw a noose hanging in the cab of a truck moving down the assembly line.

Daimler's attorneys contended that Pierce exaggerated some of the encounters over the years and that when racism was involved, the company acted swiftly and effectively to end it.

Pierce said he felt vindicated by the verdict.

He is among at least 12 workers who have filed lawsuits or settled with the company over racial harassment complaints in recent years.

In 2014, Daimler Trucks North America came under investigation after allegations of racist language and violent threats were made by at least five employees in North Portland, the Bureau of Labor and Industries announced Wednesday.

Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian filed a complaint against Daimler Sept. 25, 2014 that alleged that the company failed to take appropriate action after black and African American employees were called racist names including "nigger," "boy," "Toby" and "buckwheat."

A white coworker was also accused of threatening an African American Daimler employee with a noose and saying he would drag the employee behind his car.

When the threatened employee reported the incident to Daimler, Avakian alleges the company "failed to take appropriate disciplinary action against the coworker prior to his retirement."

In addition, a swastika displayed in a Daimler bathroom wasn't taken down in a timely manner, the complaint said.

According to the BOLI spokesman Charlie Burr, five Daimler employees have said they experienced unlawful discrimination at the North Portland facility that year. Avakian said that included black, African American, Egyptian and Vietnamese employees.

In response to the complaint, Daimler issued a statement Wednesday saying the company was taking the allegations seriously and cooperating fully with the investigation.

"Daimler Trucks North America is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Anti-discrimination training is a part of the ongoing training curriculum at the Portland Western Star Truck Manufacturing Plant," said Dave Giroux, spokesman for Daimler Trucks. "Additionally, we are currently conducting comprehensive face-to-face anti-harassment training at the plant which will be completed by mid-October."

