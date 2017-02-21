AAA: Winter weather causes costly repairs for Idaho drivers

Winter driving conditions (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - This winter's harsh weather is causing costly repairs for motorists who will need to repair their vehicles and for agencies tasked with repairing damaged roads and bridges, according to a new AAA survey.

The report shows drivers nationwide paid an estimated $3 billion in rust repairs each of the past five years. Rust on vehicles is often the result of liquid de-icers used on roads to combat icy conditions.

Historic snowfall across Southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon, and the flooding from rain and melt-off in recent weeks has amplified the problem this year. In addition to longer periods of time in which roads were saturated with de-icing chemicals, freezing temperatures and extensive flooding has left crumbling road surfaces and potholes that can cause serious damage to vehicles.

DE-ICER DAMAGE

Many state and local transportation departments use liquid de-icers, which can coat brake lines, exhaust systems, fuel tanks, electrical connections, and other vital vehicle components, according to AAA. This can lead to rust and other damage resulting in costly repairs.

The warning signs drivers should watch out for include in-dash warning lights for brakes and other critical systems, a spongy or soft feeling when applying pressure on the brake pedal, an unusually loud exhaust sound or the smell of fumes in or around the vehicle, and a strong smell of fuel when the vehicle is running.

AAA suggests drivers limit traveling on roads, if possible, when de-icers are present in heavy concentrations. Preventive actions like applying touch-up paint and car wax to exposed surfaces, and completing regular car washes with extra attention to cleaning the undercarriage, will also help fend off long-term damage.

POTHOLE PROBLEMS

Drivers across the Treasure Valley have undoubtedly come across road damage, which is the result of water and snow seeping into cracked road surfaces. AAA says the continual process of freezing and thawing can trigger the formation of deep potholes.

"Pothole damage can lead to steering wheel vibrations and other alignment issues that limit the safe operation of the vehicle, to say nothing of the costly tire replacement that could result from uneven wear," said AAA Idaho spokesman Mathhew Conde.

AAA's survey shows that in 2016, nearly 30 million drivers nationwide paid up $1,000 per incident to repair serious pothole damage to their vehicles.

Conde says that, above and beyond damage to vehicles, "an even bigger bill is about to come due."

The Idaho Transportation Department recently put on the fast track a project to repair the pothole-riddled stretch of Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell.

But AAA argues a bigger a fix is needed to address the state's massive transportation funding shortfall. In 2015, the legislators drummed up some additional funding through increases in the gas tax and registration fees, but some estimates show a more than $150 million annual shortfall remains.

"The existing infrastructure will eventually approach the end of its useful life," Conde said. "Long-term funding is a problem Idaho can no longer ignore.

"We ask policymakers to implement solutions that account for actual road usage and wear and tear and to proportionally assess fees to the various user groups," he added.

