WATCH: Toddler rescues twin brother from fallen dresser

A Utah family posted an incredible video of a two-year-old boy pulling a fallen dresser of off his brother. (Photo: Screenshot)

A Utah man posted an incredible video on Facebook Sunday of one of his young twin sons pushing a fallen dresser of off his brother.

Ricky Shoff said in a Facebook post that he was “hesitant” to post home surveillance video of the incident, but felt compelled to share it as a reminder for parents to secure shelves and dressers to the wall.

“We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share,” Shoff said. “We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is OK.”

Shoff told CNN the boys were playing Friday morning when the dresser fell on Brock, but that he and his wife never heard a sound from either of them.

In the video, two-year-old Brock is wedged beneath a fallen dresser of drawers and appears to be crying.

His brother, Brody looks for the best angle to pull the dresser of off his brother and finally decides to try pushing it off of him.

As Brody pushes, Brock wriggles his way out from under the dresser.

Ricky Shoff told CNN that his wife, Kayli, woke up a short time later and checked on the boys after seeing the security footage and the dresser on the floor, but “there wasn’t a scratch” on either of them.

“It's kind of a miracle, it's something really special, to see how Bowdy helped Brock,” Shoff told CNN.

KGW