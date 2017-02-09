Video: Oldest American turns 114
Adele Dunlap of Pittstown, NJ resides at the Country Arch Care Center where she celebrated her 114th. Dunlap, who has been a resident of New Jersey her entire life, became the oldest living American approximately six months ago. Kevin R.
wsts2 9:28 PM. PST February 09, 2017
