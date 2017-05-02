Silverwood Theme Park to open Saturday

081211_silverwood.jpg (Photo: KREM)

ATHOL, Idaho – Silverwood Theme Park is set to open on Saturday, May 6.

Silverwood is a family-friendly amusement park known for its roller coasters, live shows, games and dining options.

The beloved, local theme park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through May 28. On May 29, the park will open every day of the week.

Boulder Beach, Silverwood’s water park, will officially open on June 10.

Silverwood and Boulder Beach will stay open through the beginning of September.

Tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase on the theme park's website. Visitors can buy day passes, as well as season pases.

KREM