Local shelter puppies prepare for Puppy Bowl IX

Shelter puppies are gearing up for the 9th Annual Puppy Bowl! (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did your football team dog it this year? If you are disappointed about the Super Bowl, head on over to the Yuppy Puppy on Saturday for the 9th Annual Puppy Bowl!

The Spokane Humane Society is teaming up with the Yuppy Puppy for Puppy Bowl IX. Some of the cutest shelter puppies will battle it out for the big win and a place in your hearts.

Devonta Furrman will lead the Falcons while Tom Barkley will strive for victory with the Patriots. The team’s MVPs (Most Valuable Puppies!) are sure to put on a show as they tug and tumble their way to scoring their new forever homes.

Catch the big game at the Yuppy Puppy, located at 9511 N Newport Highway.

KREM