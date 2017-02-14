Distracted beagle a hit at Westminster Dog Show

A Chinese Crested Powder Puff with Kristen Riddley rests in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Havanese dog is judged during competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Pembroke Welsh Corgi waits to compete at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

The Pulik is seen in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Standard Poodle runs during competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Beaucerons is seen in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Shih Tzu sits in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Lhasa Apso is seen in the Benching Area area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Toy Poodle is seen in the Benching Area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

An Afghan is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

An Old English Sheepdog is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Pembroke Welsh Corgi runs during competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Standard Poodle competes at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

A Coton De Tulear sits in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Lhasa Apso is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Beaucerons is seen in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Bichon Frise is groomed backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

A Bulldog is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Bichon Frises is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

An Old English Sheepdog is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

Kellie Dahlberg is seen with her Beagle in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Chinese Crested dogs compete at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

Seven year-old Raina McCloskey walks with her Borzois in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

Beagles line up in the Judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Lhasa Apso competes at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Pembroke Welsh Corgi waits to compete at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Dogs are groomed backstage during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

A Beaucerons is seen in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Yorkshire Terrier rests in the Benching Area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen is groomed backstage during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Standard Poodles are judged during competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A group of Pembroke Welsh Corgis wait to compete at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

A Maltese sits in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Chinese Crested and handler Lydia Frey pose in the Judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Bergamasco is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Bulldog is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

A Standard Poodle is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017 . / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A Standard Poodle competes at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images

An Old English Sheepdog is seen in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.