Oregon restaurant aces boost their James Beard nomination haul

Jose Chesa of Ataula is in the running for NW Chef of the Year. (Carly Diaz) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon chefs, spirits specialists and restaurant operators collected more James Beard Foundation Award nominations in 2017 than they did last year.

A total of 20 received nominations, compared to 18 last year. Of those, one moved on to the finalist phase nationally while two were finalists for the Beard's regional awards. None collected overall honors.

In the national category, Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon received a coveted nomination for best chef. Monique Siu,of Castagna and Café Castagna, was nominated for best restaurateur.

Maya Lovelace, of Mae, scored a nod in the "rising star chef of the year" column.

Han Oak of Portland landed a nomination for best new restaurant. Ken Forkish of Ken’s Artisan Bakery and Alison Pray of Standard Baking Co. were nominated in the outstanding baker category.

Kristen Murray of Måurice was nominated for best pastry chef while Clyde Common was nominated for "outstanding bar program." And Steve McCarthy of Clear Creek Distillery and Greg Lorenz of SakéOne collected nods for best wine, beer or spirits professional.

The Painted Lady in Newberg was nominated for outstanding service. Jory at the Allison Inn & Spa will compete for the outstanding wine program prize.

Chefs from another eight restaurants are among the 20 competing for the "Best Chef: Northwest" Beard title. They are:

Jose Chesa, Ataula.

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, Ox.

Ha (Christina) Luu, Ha VL.

Joshua McFadden, Ava Gene’s.

Katy Millard, Coquine.

Sarah Pliner, Aviary.

Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro.

Justin Woodward, Castagna.

The finalists will be announced March 15. More than 24,000 entries were received this year in 21 categories.

KGW