Liberty Lake Wine Cellars breaks ground on new production facility, tasting room

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, along with builder Steel Structures America, broke ground on a new production facility and tasting room Tuesday.

The new space, located near East Knox Avenue and North Madison Street in Liberty Lake, was designed by Cory Trapp of Longwell + Trapp Architects and will be 4,296 square feet. It will serve as a space to hold both public and private events. Mark Lathop, who owns the winery with his wife Sarah, said the space will be able to fit between 50 and 60 guests.

Lathop said the handcrafted production of Liberty Lake Wine Cellars’ wines will not change with the upgraded production facility. The new facility will feature updated temperature and humidity controls.

Lathop said the expansion was sparked by the winery’s need to meet the demand of their red wines.

“Our demand was so high that we just had to find a bigger space to make more product,” said Lathop.

The grapes for Liberty Lake Wine Cellars’ wines are sourced from the Red Mountain AVA in Washington, which is the smallest wine growing region in the state.

Lathop said construction on the new facility and tasting room is slated to be complete by August. The 2017 harvest will be processed in the new facility starting in September. The current tasting room located near South Garry Road and East Clarke Street will remain open throughout the summer.

