Idaho only US destination on Vogue Top 10 list

Boise, Idaho downtown at dusk with fresh snow on hills and long exposure light trails (Photo: Anna Gorin / Getty Images)

BOISE - Oman, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, and Idaho? The Gem State has landed on a list populated with some pretty exotic international locales.

Vogue Magazine has released its 10 Hottest Travel Destinations of 2017 and Idaho is the lone U.S. destination, coming in at No. 7 on the list.

The magazine points to the state's capital city, Boise, as an up-and-coming travel hub that is "quietly setting itself up to be one of America’s most desirable second-tier cities," thanks to its modern amenities, craft beer scene and the "incredible access to the outdoors."

Also highlighted in the article: Sun Valley (no big surprise here) and heli-skiing opportunities in North Idaho.

Idaho is having a moment. The capital, Boise, may not have an Ace Hotel yet, but it’s quietly setting itself up to be one of America’s most desirable second-tier cities with hip lodging like the Modern Hotel + Bar, indie coffee shops, creative hubs, distilleries, and a serious craft beer scene. And then of course, there’s the incredible access to the outdoors, including more than 190 miles of trails to hike, run, and bike in the Boise Foothills. Hemingway’s beloved Sun Valley, while often overlooked for glitzier mountain towns like Telluride, Park City, and Jackson Hole, is having a renaissance. America’s first destination ski resort area offers some of the best slopes in the U.S. and still maintains a laid-back mountain-town feel (think Aspen in the ’60s). The December 30 opening of the Limelight Ketchum, the first new hotel in more than two decades, will bring some youthful energy to the mountains. And this March, the Sun Valley Resort will host the U.S. Alpine Championships for the first time since 1951. Beyond the resort, Selkirk Powder Company recently announced it will be offering heli-skiing trips to the Idaho panhandle beyond the Schweitzer Mountain backcountry, giving adventurers access to the rugged and untapped American Selkirk Range of northern Idaho.

