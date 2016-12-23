Watch the Santa Tracker

Credit: NORAD (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard is assisting with the important work of tracking Santa's sleigh as it makes its worldwide trek to deliver presents this Christmas.

As many kids know, NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, tracks Santa here: http://www.noradsanta.org/

Starting on Dec. 23, NORAD follows Santa's journey from his liftoff at the North Pole to each of the world's continents using its powerful radar system, which detects heat using infrared sensors normally used to identify missiles.

"Rudolph's nose gives off an infrared signature similar to a missile launch," NORAD said on its website. "The satellites detect Rudolph's bright red nose with no problem."

Since the Oregon Air National Guard works to protect Oregon's airspace, officials said they could be called to investigate flying objects they can't identify from the ground.

"It is not uncommon to get airborne and find that it's only Saint Nick sleighing the skies during the holiday season," said Col. Richard Wedan, the 142nd Fighter Wing Commander. "He's used to seeing us, and in fact the reindeer have become quite accustomed to flying formation with our F15s!"

According to NORAD, the Santa Tracker started in 1955 after Santa's phone number was accidentally listed in a catalog as the number to NORAD's predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD).

Kids began calling the CONAD, and staff started checking their radar to see where Santa was on his Christmas journey. The tradition continues today.

To track Santa's journey online using NORAD's Santa Tracker, click here

