Love is in the air: Viewers share their love stories

Share This Story

SPOKANE, Wash. – We asked and you sure did deliver!

Last week, we put out a call on the KREM 2 Facebook page asking for your love stories in honor of Valentine’s Day. We received several special stories of true love. Here are just a few of our favorites:

Meaghan met her fiancé on a plane:

(Photo: Meaghan Zeeb)

“Hi KREM! My fiancé and I met on a plane three years ago. We sat right next to each other on a connecting flight to Spokane. I was living in Texas, but was visiting home for my birthday and he had just gotten out of the Marines and was headed home, as well. It was an instant attraction! We even kissed when the plane landed! I was only in town for a week, so he took me to his hometown of Lewiston, Idaho and went to dinner and a movie! We knew we had to see each other again, so a month later he moved to Texas with me. We eventually moved back to Spokane six months later to be with friends and family. We are now engaged and soon to be married in June! Our wedding day is the day we met, three years ago. Love comes in all forms and can happen at any moment.”

Sammi and her fiancé met in high school:

(Photo: Sammi Terrell)

“My fiancé and I met in high school but never had the change to go out. When we ran into each other years later, he asked me out and took me to a movie where he then dropped the cash, shaking, when paying for our tickets. It took one hour and 45 minutes (two hours and 10 minute movie) for him to hold my hand and then he locked his keys in his running car when walking me to the door. His mom had to come drop off a spare key and I’ve been madly in love and laughing with him ever since.”

Michelle married her best friend after not seeing him for years:

(Photo: Michelle Joslyn Villanueva)

“When I was 12 years old, my friend Brandon would come over and play video games with my mom (just so he could be around him.) He, being 11 years old, told my mother he would marry me someday. She laughed and shrugged it off. In high school, we were separated and it wasn’t until I was 22 years old that I saw a gorgeous man while I was out dancing, having a girl’s night. I bravely walked up to him to ask his name and he replied with mine! It was him, my childhood bestie. We dated from that day on. I was scared of marriage and never wanted to [get married]. I had a three-year-old when we started dating. So, after 10 years of dating, him raising my daughter, he never gave up on wanting to marry me and he asked me as the sun was setting on the pier at Lake Coeur d’Alene. I said yes!”

One year later, Michelle and Brandon had a baby girl. They also recently built their dream home. They were friends for 23 years and have been together for 13!

Rozanne and her husband met while serving:

“Met my husband while we were both serving on active duty 30 years ago in the U.K. We both lived in the dorms on base. Our dorm windows overlooked each other and I knew his friends. We would all barbecue together after work. It was a lot of fun. Never thought we would end up getting married, but life surprises you!”

Mariah went out on a limb and thank goodness she did!

(Photo: Mariah Lentz)

“My boyfriend, Ryan, and I met in McCall, Idaho about two years ago. I had moved from Washington and he came all the way from Denver to fight fires that summer for the forest service. I was working on the engine and he was on the hand crew. Neither one of us were wanting a relationship. We were neighbors in the bunk houses and saw a lot of each other at work and around town. I was pretty intimidated by him because he was so handsome, funny and kind hearted. One night, I couldn’t tell if he liked me or not and since I was leaving for Alaska the next day for a two-week fire assignment, I decided to ask, and thankfully he felt the same way about me. Then the next day, I was in Alaska with no way to talk to him for two weeks! I was nervous he didn’t think I was interested or realized dating a firefighter isn’t an easy thing. But, I came back and we have been together ever since and it’s truly been the most fun adventure I’ve been on yet, and I’m excited to see where it takes us.”

**Honorable Mentions:**

Cecilia and Kiera:

(Photo: Cecelia Smith)

“My Kiera and I met three years ago through a friend and have been inseparable since. We get into fights sometimes, but always patch things up. She’s the best thing that’s happened to me. Our favorite things to do together are take long walks, wrestle and relax watching TV.”

Carrie and Midnight:

“I met him four years ago when he was down and out. He was raggedy and smelly, but still able to show love through the simplest of gestures. He moved in with me. We would cuddle up on the couch, go on long hikes together and even go on road trips to far-flung destinations. Despite me being a horrible cook and feeding him the same dinner every night, he still loves me. When I get home, he’s so excited to say hi and give me a kiss. I’ve never had a more loving, loyal companion. Thanks, Midnight!”

(Photo: Carrie Hubert)

Note: These stories have been edited for clarity.