For Teddy: Church friends spread holiday cheer for beloved Costco greeter

VANCOUVER, Wash. – This is the time of year when a lot of people try to spread some holiday cheer and that’s exactly what a group of at least 100 people did in Vancouver Friday.

Teddy Patrick is well-known for what he does when he’s working at Costco. He greets customers and is always quick with a smile and sometimes a song.

“He’s warm, he smiles and he welcomes every single person. He’s fearless in singing to the world at Costco. He welcomes everyone with a smile and a song. It’s beautiful and inspiring,” said Stephanie Johnson.

Teddy has had tough times in his life. Right now, he’s in the hospital recovering from open heart surgery. Members of Teddy’s church wanted him to know that he’s not alone during his fight.

Teddy goes to Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene in Vancouver. Members say it’s what he does every day that moved them to try to provide him with some holiday cheer.

“Teddy sits in the front row. He’s been so good for this church. He can’t contain his joy and praise,” said Pastor Tim Westerberg.

So to show support, a flash mob of at least 100 people spread joy to Teddy by gathering in the church lobby to sing Christmas songs and hymns.

“It was important for us to find some way to try and do that for him, like he’s done it for us every time we see him, every time we go into Costco” Westerberg said. “That’s the way we walk out is just with a smile and joy. And we thought maybe there’s some way we can do that.”

Westerberg saw Teddy on Friday and said so far his recovery is going well.

