Seattle Chocolates launches public tours to its factory

Seattle Chocolates is now open for public tours. PHOTO: Michelle Li

After 25 years, Seattle Chocolates is now launching public tours to its factory. It's an effort for people to learn how the company makes chocolate, how it works with farmers across the globe and how it helps people in need here at home.

Oh yeah, and you get to eat lots of chocolate.

The company recently renovated its location at 1180 Andover Park West to allow people to see all of the chocolate-making in action. When you start the tour, you even get a shot of warm chocolate to get the endorphins going.

You'll learn things like what makes a truffle a truffle and what makes chocolate bloom. Ultimately you'll get a deeper understanding of where chocolate comes from. The company has a new retail space, tasting room and classroom to help. And there are many, many samples to try as well.

"Most people don't know anything about it," says Jean Thompson, CEO of Seattle Chocolates. "Some people don't know that it's grown on a tree. Most people don't know what the tree looks like. They don't know anything about its rich history and how long it's been around."

Thompson says the idea is to elevate the conversations around chocolate, which she says is a very "in" thing to do.

"All of that is going to help people be better consumers and enjoy the product at a deeper level," says Thompson. "Eventually we hope to start doing pairings. So, which whiskey would go well with which chocolate, which wine or microbrewery-- which is a very Seattle thing, right? And we can have chocolate be in that dialogue."

Tours are offered Monday through Saturdays starting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

