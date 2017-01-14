Chef Lou's Mexican panuchas

(Photo: Chavez, Lisa)

Ingredients

1 cup Refried Beans

¾ to 1 cup shredded cheddar and jack cheese

½ cup chopped roasted peppers (your choice)

¼ cup minced onions

3 tablespoon chopped cilantro

6 corn tortillas

Oil for frying

Method

Place 3 of the tortillas on flat surface. Spread the beans evenly on each tortilla. Top with cheese, the peppers, the onions, and the chopped cilantro. Press the remaining tortillas on top of the prepared tortillas to make a Panucha (Spanish for little sandwich). Pour oil in skillet. Heat to 365 degrees. Fry Panuchas in hot oil on both sides until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Cut into quarters or halves, if desired. Serve with Ranchero sauce.



Ranchero Sauce

1-1/2 cups Chicken Broth

1 tablespoon Chile Powder

1 tablespoon Ground Cumin

1 teaspoon Granulated Garlic

1-1/2 cups Chile sauce

2 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Couple dashes tabasco

Bring all ingredients to a boil in a medium saucepan. Keep warm until ready to use.

KTVB