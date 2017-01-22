Brown Shuga Soul Food

Hoppin' John recipe

INGREDIENTS:

Original recipe makes 6

1 1/2 cups dry black-eyed peas

1 pound ham hocks

1 onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

salt and pepper to taste

4 cups water

1 1/2 cups long-grain white rice

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large pan place the peas, ham hock, onion, red pepper, salt and pepper. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 1 1/2 hours.

2. Remove ham hock and cut meat into pieces. Return meat to pot. Stir in the rice, cover and cook until rice is tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve

Copyright 2016 KTVB