Have you seen these apps on your kid's smartphone? Swipe through the gallery to learn more about how they're using them.

9Gag allows you to post memes, photos and videos.

After School allows you to post about what's going on inside of your school.

Blendr is a dating app that uses your location to match you with other users nearby.

Calculator% is an app designed to act as a disguise that allows you to store photos and video.

Down is a dating app that claims it's the "secret way to get down with people nearby."

Ello serves as a publishing platform to post their art, photography, designs, illustrations and more.

Evil Apples is an adult card game with crude humor and suggestive themes, much like the card game Cards Against Humanity.

Facebook Live allows you to broadcast your life to Facebook friends in real time.

Flinch pairs you with other users for a staring contest.

GroupMe is a free group-messaging app.

Houseparty lets you join a virtual chat, like a virtual houseparty, with a group of people.

Instagram is the world's most popular photo-sharing app.

Keepsafe lets you save photos and video behind "bank-level" and "military-grade" encryption, according to the company.

Kik lets you chat with friends and strangers around the world.

Live.me is a video-streaming app that lets you broadcast and watch live-streaming video.

Monkey pairs you in a chatroom with a random stranger.

Musical.ly lets you record yourself dancing or lip-syncing and share them with other users.

Netflix is a video-streaming service that lets you watch TV shows and movies.

Omegle lets you video chat with others.

POF, or Plenty of Fish, is an online-dating app that uses your location to connect with users nearby.

Reddit claims to be the front page of the internet and allows users to post photos, videos, text posts and links.

Snapchat allows you to send photos and short videos to your Snapchat friends that disappear after they're viewed.

Tinder classifies itself as a lifestyle app, but in reality is a dating app that uses your location to connect you with people nearby.

Uber is a ride-sharing service that allows you to order a ride from your location straight from the app.

Whisper allows you to post secrets anonymously.

Yik Yak is an app that's been described as "the anonymous social wall for anything and everything."