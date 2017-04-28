Chicken patties recalled over possible plastic contamination

Foster Farms recalls breaded chicken patties over possible plastic contamination. (Photo: USDA, Custom)

WASHINGTON – Foster Poultry Farms is recalling nearly 132,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat breaded chicken patty products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the chicken patties may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically plastic.

The recalled products include five pound bags containing 20 pieces of “Foster Farms Chicken Patties --Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.” The subjected products are labeled with establishment number “P-33901.”

The frozen and ready-to-eat chicken patties were produced on February 15, 2017 and have a Best By date of February 15, 2018. The products were shipped to distribution centers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah and Washington.

